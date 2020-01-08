advertisement

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A teenager from Wayne County uses her artistic skills for a good cause. The teenager helps endangered wildlife, especially those affected by forest fires in Australia.

While some teenagers sit in their rooms and play games or surf the internet, Hailey Hopkins spends her time tinkering. But this is not your normal craft project. The Wallenpaupack Area High School student formed her own company to make charms for endangered wildlife.

“I read about climate change at school and I wanted to help this, so I came home and I researched it and I found the Wildlife Conservation Society,” Hailey said.

So Hailey bought some polymer clay and supplies and went to work. The recent forest fires in Australia have affected millions of people and animals. She quickly figured out what she wanted to sculpt and plans to donate all her proceeds from the sale.

“I get so sad every time I see it, so I knew I wanted to do something special for it. I saw a photo of a koala and the koalas were just great to do. “

Only hours after placing that she would make and sell 20 koala charms, she was sold out. Then she went back to work to earn more. The intricate details are time-consuming, but Hailey is a science.

“Koalas certainly take a little longer to do, but usually I can make one from start to finish in probably 10 minutes, but I don’t do it like that. I even have a few here. I make all the individual parts and then I bring them together so that it looks more like an assembly line, so that I can make ten in an hour. “

Hailey makes more than just koala charms. She does other animals and half of the proceeds from that sale go to other charities. You can view her products on her website – Endangered Animal Charms.

