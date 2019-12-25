advertisement

BALTIMORE, Md. – (Annie Rose Ramos, WJZ)

It is not a gift that you see on Christmas lists or that you hear about in Christmas songs, but it is a gift that makes a huge difference to families in need.

Some families in Baltimore receive this gift this holiday season, thanks to a donation campaign led by a high school student.

When you think of Christmas, diapers are not the first thing that comes to mind.

Not so for Lauren Eisley.

High school organized a collection of more than 200,000 diapers to help families in need this Christmas.

It all started when the 16-year-old was looking for a service project.

She extended her hand to Maryland’s School of Social Work and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“I thought more about school books or school books for children in school,” Eisele said.

But they asked for diapers.

“This was a huge surprise knowing that diapers were the most important thing,” she explained.

One in three families must choose between food and diapers for their baby someday.

The families in the Children’s Hospital receive 75,000 diapers.

“We hope it will alleviate some of the burden on families who decide whether to eat tonight versus a clean set of diapers on the table,” said Kelly Pennington of the hospital.

The rest, around 120,000 diapers, go to shelters that they hand out to families in West Baltimore.

Diapers are a blessing for young mothers.

“He goes through a lot of pampering and you can never wipe enough,” said donation recipient Reshon Jackson. “A nice, really nice gift.”

“You never use wipes, even if you don’t even think you’re going to use wipes,” added Malquita Ingram, who also received diapers. “I was ecstatic, diapers, oh my god! Saved so much money. “

According to The National Diaper Bank, disposable diapers for a baby can cost at least $ 70 a month.

However, there is no state or federal program that specifically helps families who need diapers.

