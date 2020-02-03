advertisement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Two Swedish lawmakers have named Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenage climate activist, for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, both members of the Swedish Left Party, said on Monday that Thunberg “has worked hard for politicians to open their eyes to the climate crisis” and “action to reduce our emissions and comply with the Paris agreement is therefore also an act of peace. “

The 2015 Paris climate agreement calls on rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and changing precipitation patterns. It forces governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit the increase in global temperature well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thunberg, 17, encouraged students to drop out of school to participate in protests demanding faster action on climate change, a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European countries and to the world. She founded the Fridays for Future movement which inspired similar actions by other young people.

Any national legislator can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize, and three members of the Norwegian Parliament nominated Thunberg last year.

In 2019, she was one of four recipients of the Right Livelihood Award, also known as “Alternative Nobel”, and was named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not comment publicly on the applications, which for 2020 had to be submitted before February 1.

