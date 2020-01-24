advertisement

A teenager has not stopped smiling after undergoing an operation in which his “resting bitch face” has disappeared.

18-year-old Paige Dobson claims that she “looked miserable” for years because her upper jaw was so far forward that her upper and lower teeth never met – that is, if she moved her mouth to smile, the skin would kink, pull and dimple on her chin.

advertisement

The confident teen tried to smooth out the wrinkles by keeping her facial expression neutral. She looked, as she said, “constantly miserable” and seemed to have a “resting bitch face”.

Paige was bullied at school for years, and her colleagues mimicked her laughing and even followed her home from school – something that ultimately made her hide her overbite by refusing to smile.

The 18-year-old from Netheravon, Wiltshire said she “hates taking pictures” and would always cover half of her face with her hand. “It kept me from having fun and being able to smile beautifully in photos,” she said.

Her mother always asked, “Paige, why do you have a resting bitch face?” When looking at pictures of her and the teenager explaining, “She was obviously joking, but it was where my mouth came from, so I kept looking miserable , I felt it because I saw it. “

When her orthodontist told her about the surgery during a braces appointment in February 2017, she knew she wanted to do something. Paige said, “The orthodontist said braces wouldn’t do anything because my overbite was so bad.”

After two and a half years in braces, Paige was operated on January 15 last year at Salisbury District Hospital in Odstock, Wiltshire. This surgery is called a bimaxillary osteotomy.

During the exhausting five and a half hour operation, the upper and lower jaws of the 18-year-old were broken, realigned and secured with metal plates and screws. The transformation was so radical that Paige’s mother, 46-year-old hairdresser Tracey Dobson, entered the room after the operation and did not recognize her daughter’s side profile.

When my parents came into the room, my mother said when she came up to me, she took a step back and walked away because she didn’t recognize me because my side profile was already different.

The surgery not only changed my jaw, but also my nose – everything is completely different.

Now, a year after the operation, Paige has gained so much confidence that she now likes to smile. “I only beam in photos,” she said. The teenager says that she “doesn’t recognize” the person who sees her in the mirror and feels that life has just started.

If I look back at pictures before my operation, it’s like looking at a completely different person. It is strange. It’s not just the outside of what you see, but also the inside – it definitely made me a much stronger person.

However, it was not an easy way to recover. Paige had to deal with regular bleeding from the nose and mouth and had severe pain after the operation.

Her mouth was also screwed together for a fortnight because of extreme swelling, which meant Paige could not eat for three and a half weeks. This dropped her weight and she relied on her mother to splash water into her mouth.

The 18-year-old says that although she had to go through a lot physically and mentally, it was 100% worth it and described it as the best thing I have ever agreed to. ,

“Now my resting bitch face has finally disappeared,” she added. Although it’s great that the surgery has had such a positive impact on Paige’s life and that she now feels so much more confident, the devastation of the bullying words has had such a detrimental effect on her life.

Especially when she felt she had a “resting bitch face” – a term used only to tell women what their face should look like – as if it were something to be ashamed of.

Hopefully Paige has found the necessary confidence and will continue to live her best life despite the bullies.

advertisement