A teenage boy with epilepsy was accidentally arrested when emergency services sent the police to replace an ambulance after the boy’s sister called 911 for medical help.

The 16-year-old had an epileptic seizure in a fast food restaurant in California, causing him to collapse on the toilet.

The boy’s mother, Lourdes Ponce, then told her daughter to call 911 when the police arrived and handcuffed the boy.

In the video of the incident, Ponce told the police that her son was both autistic and epileptic, and asked her to stop the arrest.

I was standing in front of the door, I heard him fall to the floor, I tried to open the door, but it was locked when I asked for help.

We asked paramedics for help, we didn’t call the police. He didn’t hurt anyone, he had a fit.

Although they tried to explain the situation to the police officers, they continued to treat the teenager and panicked him. Then they tried to get the boy into the back of their patrol car.

He [the officer] saw that my son had to vomit and instead of helping him not to suffocate from his vomit, they had him handcuffed to the floor.

After I showed the papers, EMS was able to treat him and take him to the hospital.

The boy had been to the doctors the same day for his seizures, and the three then went to the El Pollo Loco fast food restaurant for a meal.

After the 16-year-old presented the papers to the police, he was finally taken to the hospital for treatment. His mother said he was so traumatized by what had happened to him that it was difficult for him to be treated by the hospital staff.

The police visited the boy’s hospital with a “release form” that said he would not be arrested.

After the confusion, the Frenso police made a statement to Action News.

This case is currently under administrative review. The review involves reviewing all information related to the official’s contact, including body-worn cameras.

Although the teenager is expected to undergo a full recovery, it is not known when he will be released from Valley Children’s Hospital in Fresno, California.

