Ted Hughes, head of the APEC investigation, hears evidence at hearings in Vancouver on Tuesday, December 14, 1999. CANADIAN PRESS / Chuck Stoody

Ted Hughes, B.C.’s first conflict monitor, dies at the age of 92

Hughes knows about revising child welfare systems and selling Bill Vander Zalm’s fantasy garden homes

Ted Hughes, whose reports led to the resignation of a Prime Minister and the regulation of child welfare systems in B.C. and Manitoba, has died at the age of 92.

Hughes was B.C.’s first conflict of interest commissioner and his reviews on child welfare systems following the death of Sherry Charlie in B.C. and Phoenix Sinclair in Manitoba pushed for change.

Conflict of Interest Commissioner Victoria Gray says Hughes, who died Friday in Victoria, will be remembered for his compassion, determination and clarity of thought.

She says Hughes leaves a legacy that includes stronger ethical restrictions on politicians and the creation of an independent office in B.C. representing children and young people.

Hughes served as commissioner of conflicts of interest from 1990 to 1997, but his long career included serving as a lawyer, judge, senior civil servant and commissioner of inquiry into child deaths in public care.

His report of the 1991 conflict investigation into the sale of former Prime Minister Bill Vander Zalm of his Fantasy Gardens home to a Taiwanese billionaire businessman resulted in Vander Zalm’s resignation.

Former B.C. Child representative Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond says she applied for the position after reading a 2006 report by Hughes seeking stability in the child welfare system.

Canada Press

