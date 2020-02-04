advertisement

A new Amazon Prime documentary revealed how Ted Bundy’s brain was removed after his execution for experimentation.

The experiments were carried out to find out why Bundy had committed such unimaginably terrible acts. Some previous studies had linked brain injuries to criminal activity, and scientists wanted to find out if brain problems had influenced his crimes.

In life, Bundy had compared murder to drug addiction; It’s no wonder that scientists described the urge to kill as “a chemical tidal wave that flows through his brain.”

Bundy was an American serial killer, rapist, and necrophile who killed at least 36 young women in the 1970s.

He was executed by an electric chair at the Florida State Prison in 1989. His ashes were scattered in an unknown location in the Cascades – exactly in the mountain range where he had left several bodies of his victims.

Bundy’s story has been told many times in various documentaries, books, and films, with people still baffled to explain the inside of his twisted mind.

However, this latest document will open up a new perspective and tell viewers the story of Bundy’s former long-time friend Elizabeth Kendall (formerly Kloepfer) and her daughter Molly, who Bundy considered a father figure.

You can watch the trailer for Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer here:

Having been silent about her relationship with Bundy since the release of her memoir in 1981, Elizabeth now tells what it was like to fall in love with America’s most notorious serial killer.

During a section in the Amazon documentation, Elizabeth said:

This story has been told many times by men. Now is the time to talk about our own history from start to finish because we lived and so many people did not.

Director Trish Wood added:

It is time for us to stop talking about him. I think everyone knows his name. Nobody knows who the women were.

And I think future efforts should focus more on the people who have survived and can talk about the culture in which this happened.

Elizabeth first met Bundy in 1968 in a Seattle bar and stayed with him in the early 1970s, where he had committed the most murders.

You can now see Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer on Amazon Prime.

