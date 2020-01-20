advertisement

Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of Dr. Besigye in Jinja on Monday (PHOTO / Authorization).

JINJA – The former president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Dr Kizza Besigye was arrested on Monday 20 January.

Dr Besigye surrounded by his supporters before his arrest (PHOTO / Courtesy).

Dr. Besigye, who is also the chairman of the people’s government, traveled to Jinja to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the founding of the FDC as part of simultaneous celebrations in various districts of eastern Uganda.

According to his personal assistant Ronald Muhinda, Besigye was arrested by the police and the army and taken to Nalufenya.

“Besigye was kidnapped after hours of battle between FDC supporters and the police as people responded to the police attack, brutality, harassment and intimidation of Bugembe in the city of Jinja,” said Muhinda said on his Facebook page.

“Police officers who were previously overwhelmed after using tear gas and bullets, called on the military to strengthen the Ghaddafi barracks to completely contain the population,” he added.

