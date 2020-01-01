advertisement

There were plenty of smiles, hugs and even some tears spilled on New Year’s Eve in Kochrane after a ten-year fundraising odyssey came to an end.

Martin Parnell has been holding his annual New Year’s Eve Run and Walk since 2010, when he ran a final marathon in his hometown, following a record effort in which he completed 250 such races during this year.

Over the next decade, the 64-year-old runner made the New Year’s event one of the city’s most celebrated citizens after raising money for an international charity series, from Right to Play, a Tanzania playground and Free To Run.

But in this last year Parnell decided to stay close to home – revenue for growing Kochrane boys and girls clubs and the area.

He said it was a great way to bring things to a conclusion.

“We were so lucky with the weather. We would never have had a year plus fever over the last ten years until this last one. It was a great day,” Parnell said.

He had hoped to bring in $ 10,000 from the track and walk series. The total now stands at $ 6,760 with some sponsorship pledges still to be calculated and a January 30 closing date.

“We would have raised $ 75,000 over ten years and when it was over there was a tear in my eye that I had to admit. It was a little difficult to get but it’s good to end up at such a height. Now when it’s over you feel proud. to do it all these years, “he added.

Two months ago Parnell suffered a stroke and needed urgent care at Calgary’s Foothills Hospital. This prevented him from running the usual marathon distance, at which he excelled, but he joined in all the races to register about 21km during the six hours of fundraising.

And he still won’t take off those running shoes. This week he will begin training for the famous Boston Marathon in April.

