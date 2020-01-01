advertisement

HONG KONG – By Clare Jim and Jessie Pang A peaceful march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government New Year’s Day protesters spiraled into chaotic scenes as police fired rounds of tear gas into crowds, including families, and some protesters threw gasoline bombs.

The violence erupted during a largely peaceful march as regular masses pressed authorities for further concessions in the city with Chinese governments.

In the bar district of Wanchai, some protesters had spray-painted graffiti and smashed cash machines at an HSBC bank branch when police wearing coats moved in, crowds pepper spraying on a tense face, after which several rounds were lit. tear gas.

The protesters, very masked and dressed in black, regrouped and formed their own line, throwing some petrol bombs and heartless umbrellas.

Protesters have angered HSBC global banking group by saying it had closed an account that had been a fundraising platform for the protest movement, a claim the bank has strongly denied.

Earlier in the day, under the gray clouds, young and old citizens, many dressed in black and some in disguise, held signs such as “Freedom is not free” before leaving.

“It’s hard to pronounce ‘Happy New Year’ because people in Hong Kong are not happy,” said a man named Tung, who was walking with his two-year-old son, mother and granddaughter.

“If the five demands are not met, and the police are held accountable for their brutality, then we cannot have a happy new year,” he added.

He was referring to the push for government concessions including full democracy, an amnesty for more than 6,500 people arrested so far, and a robust and independent investigation into police actions.

The pro-democracy march is being organized by the Human Rights Front, a group that organized a number of marches last year that drew millions.

Along the way, a number of newly elected district pro-democracy politicians mingled with crowds on the first day of office, some helping to raise donations to help the movement.

“The government has started oppression before the New Year begins … whoever is oppressing, we will stay with them,” said Jimmy Sham, one of the leaders of the Human Rights Front.

Thousands of Hong Kong discoverers had earlier welcomed in 2020 neon-lit strolls along the Victoria Harbor skyline, cheering the movement’s signature slogan – “eratelirong hong kong. Revolution of our time” – for the last seconds before hours to hit midnight.

A sea of ​​protesters climbed down Nathan Street, a main boulevard, blocking all lanes in a spontaneous march that erupted within minutes of the new decade. Some held signs reading “Let’s continue to fight together in 2020”.

During the night, police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons during several short stoppages.

China’s President Xi Jinping said in a New Year’s address that Beijing will “firmly preserve Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability” under the so-called “one country, two systems”.

Many in Hong Kong are outraged by Beijing’s tight control over the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under this framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fueling unrest.

A group of 40 parliamentarians and dignitaries from 18 countries had written an open letter to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on New Year’s Eve, urging her to “look for real ways forward to get out of this crisis.” addressing the grievances of the Hong Kong people. “

The protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents surveyed in a study done for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

Demonstrations have grown increasingly violent in recent months, sometimes paralyzing the Asian financial center.

Protesters threw petrol bombs and rocks, with police responding with tear gas, water cannon, pepper spray, rubber bullets and random rounds. There have been some injuries. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Clare Jim, Mari Saito, Sarah Wu, Alun John, Marius Zaharia; additional reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Kim Coghill and Angus MacSwan)

