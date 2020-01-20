advertisement

Rely on Filipino athletes to deliver when the going gets tough.

Amid distractions and doubts about the Philippines team’s preparations and campaign for the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the Filipinos stayed in balance and continued to focus on the task ahead. This led to one of the country’s most inspiring moments in sports in the past month.

The 1,115 Filipino bets provided a total of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals from the 56 sports that were held in three large clusters in Luzon throughout the 11-day competition.

The numbers were the highest the country has ever counted since the two-year meeting started in 1977, and more than enough to host the overall SEA Games championship for the second time in 42 years.

To help you remember this significant achievement in December, Team PH will be honored with the “Athlet of the Year 2019” award at the upcoming SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Annual Awards Night.

The traditional gala in honor of the heroes and heroines of the past year will take place on March 6th in the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

