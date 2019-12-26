advertisement

Ulster vs. Connacht (Premier Sports 2 / eir Sport 1 – kick off: 7:35 p.m.)

This is one that has been on Dan McFarland’s radar for a while. The reason? When Connacht last visited Belfast in October 2018 to take part in the regulation of the Pro14, she ended a particularly difficult and almost 60-year-old record with a victory in Belfast.

Although Ulster took revenge in many ways that evening when he saw Andy Friends’ team in the last Pro14 play-off in May, the result of 14 months ago seems to former Connacht player and coach McFarland, whose squad it also managed to put something in a bind. At this time, I was losing on the sports field last season.

This time, the improvement in the record with the interprovincial is mentioned – and the game on Friday evening, which is not surprising compared to the somewhat watered-down game, which ended with a rare bonus point after the defeat by Leinster last weekend of 54:42 As if Ulster is planning to do a tremendous feat for their last appearance in the year and indeed for the decade.

Will Addison returns from his four-week ban and is one of seven Ulster players who attended Andy Farrell’s Irish meeting earlier this week and are heading home tonight. Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are the only ones not involved in this game.

It means McFarland has Marty Moore, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, John Cooney, Billy Burns and Tom O’Toole in the squad, the latter behind Moore.

Luke Marshall is again with McCloskey in Ulster’s favorite midfield duo, while Louis Ludik plays with fit-again Robert Baloucoune on the one hand, and starts on the RDS on the other.

In fact, the only players held back by the Leinster match are Lock Alan O’Connor and Flanker Mattie Rea.

Prop Jack McGrath is also recovering from an injury after undergoing thumb surgery in November. However, Jordi Murphy is not seen in the squad.

Friend made a handful of changes to his side after barely losing to Munster last weekend. Robin Copeland and the former Ulster and Gloucester support Paddy McAllister were able to nod after an injury.

Caolin Blade is named captain this week, and other Irish campers Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane are back, although Quinn Roux, who was also in Ireland earlier this week, missed the game due to injury. Bundee Aki has resigned for this one.

Another surprising result is not expected this time.

Ulster: W Addison; R. Baloucoune, L. Marshall, S. McCloskey, L. Ludik; B Burns, J. Cooney; J. McGrath, R. Herring (Capt.), M. Moore; An O’Connor, K. Treadwell; M Rea, S. Reidy, M. Coetzee. Replacements: A McBurney, K. McCall, T. O’Toole, D. O’Connor, N. Timoney, D. Shanahan, B. Johnston, C. Gilroy.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J. Porch, T. Daly, P. Robb, M. Healy; C. Fitzgerald, C. Blade (capt); P. McAllister, D. Heffernan, F. Bealham; U Dillane, J Maksymiw; E McKeon, P. Boyle, R. Copeland. Replacements: S. Delahunt, D. Buckley, D. Robertson McCoy, N. Murray, E. Masterson, S. Kerins, K. Godwin, S. Fitzgerald.

Referee: S Gallagher (IRFU).

Judgment: Ulster to win.

