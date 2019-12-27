advertisement

Pro14: Münster against Leinster

Kicking off: 6 p.m. venue: Thomond Park. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

advertisement

Hugo Keenan starts with a double for Leinster if there are to be two Interpro wins against Münster on Saturday.

Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to the team that Ulster defeated last weekend. Adam Byrne is on the right and James Lowe on the left.

In the middle, Conor O’Brien starts in the 12th jersey with Jimmy O’Brien in front of him.

Jamison Gibson-Park is supported by Ross Byrne, who returns after a leg injury.

In the pack, Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Andrew Porter start with Devin Toner in the second row, along with Captain Scott Fardy, in the first row.

In the back row Josh Murphy is chosen as blindside, Will Connors as openside and Caelan Doris as number eight.

In the meantime, Münster has made seven changes to the team that beat Connacht.

Billy Holland will lead the team, while Mike Haley, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Nick McCarthy, Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue celebrate their first season appearance in Münster with Joey Carbery.

Haley starts as a full-back with Dan Goggin and Shane Daly. Goggin, who previously played on the wing as a substitute, starts out as a winger for the province for the first time.

Scannell and Arnold play in the center with McCarthy and JJ Hanrahan, the man of the game last week, on the defensive.

Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer prevailed in the same first row.

Wycherley and Holland start in the engine room. O’Donnell, Chris Cloete and O’Donoghue complete the page.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (C); Josh Murphy, Will Connors and Caelan Doris. Replacement: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Ross Molony, Scott Penny, Eberesche Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Tommy O’Brien.

Muenster: Mike Haley; Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell and Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacement: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Joey Carbery and Calvin Nash.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

advertisement