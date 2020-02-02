advertisement

(CNN) – It was a great game with a bunch of good guys, but only one team could take home the coveted “Lombarky” trophy. Team Fluff is the winner of this year’s Puppy Bowl XVI.

While Super Bowl fans prepare their wings and pizza, the cute puppies of Team Fluff and Team Ruff competed to see which team could score more “touchdowns” with dog toys.

With a score of 63-59, Team Fluff beat Team Ruff in a close game.

advertisement

From a Chihuahua to a corgi to a Great Dane, dogs of all shapes and sizes played in the game, which was broadcast on Animal Planet.

Pups Cafecito and Gina from Team Ruff and Bert from Team Fluff were the MVP candidates, but Gina, a mix of Labrador retriever and chow-chow, earned the highest reward.

While the game enabled viewers to see cute close-up photos of the athletes with the iconic water bowl camera, the main goal of the game was to promote adoptions.

If a particular dog strikes you, you can give him a home forever by going to AnimalPlanet.com and finding the hiding place or rescue where that puppy lives.

The Puppy Bowl has been played for the past 16 years, 100% of the animals have been successfully adopted.

Trademark and copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

.

advertisement