KINGSTON, Pa. – There is an enormous amount of support for a second class from Luzerne County who is fighting a serious illness.

In a second-class classroom at Chester Street Elementary School in Kingston, the desk of Asher Dicton remains empty, but he is not absent from the thoughts and prayers of his classmates.

“We still miss him and love him. He’s our good friend. We love him very much, “classmate Conner Degnan said.

Asher was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia last year. He has spent the last few weeks at the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

“We feel bad for him that he is in the hospital and we really miss him. It was a while ago. Every day I always look at his desk and miss him,” Conner said.

To show Asher that he is not the only one in his fight, students wear custom Harry Potter themed T-shirts.

“Asher’s favorite book and film is Harry Potter. He really loves Harry Potter,” classmate Sam Whalen said.

Students in every class at Chester Street Elementary wore the shirt to show their support, but five of his classmates went one step further.

We shaved our heads, but we shaved it a month ago, so it’s starting to grow back and we’re thinking about doing it again, “Sam said.

A GoFundMe has already raised more than $ 50,000 for Asher and his family to help with medical bills.

On January 17, the West School District in Wyoming Valley organizes the day “Asher Strong” and sells t-shirts to continue supporting its own shirt.

“We hope that when they see all the support with the t-shirts and with all the things we could do as a school here in Chester Street and also as a district, we can encourage them somehow as they go through the time when they are, “Tim Naald from Chester Street Elementary.

“I just miss him a lot, I’m sure we all do that,” added Conner.

