Teachers who are not part of the union behind the one-day strike at secondary school on Tuesday must register to attend school to be paid according to government instructions.

At least half of the country’s over 700 secondary schools are to be closed on foot by the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) in protest against two-tier wages.

In a recent circular to school principals, it was officially recommended that “reasonable measures be taken to record the presence or absence of all staff employed at the school on February 4th. This applies to all teachers and other staff at the school. “

In some cases, members of the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) and non-union teachers must cross picket lines to be paid, regardless of whether the school is open or closed to students.

Official advice

In an official recommendation to members, ASTI advised members that they must be “available for work” to be paid.

“If you refused, it would mean that you are taking unofficial industrial action and not falling under the immunities of the 1990 Industrial Relations Act,” the note said.

The union also informed its members that TUI had assured them that “ASTI members would come to work and hand over their pickets” that they would have “no difficulty”.

“This is also in line with the normal protocols / standards set by the Irish Union Congress,” the ASTI recommendations said.

According to recent figures, around 400 of the country’s more than 700 secondary schools are to be closed after the strike. The interruption is also likely to significantly disrupt training centers and technical institutes.

The Department of Education said it was likely that nearly all of the Education and Training Board’s 248 schools and 96 community and comprehensive schools would be closed.

In addition, at least 45 of the country’s 380 voluntary secondary schools are being closed.

While the latter school category is mainly represented by ASTI members, the union has instructed its members not to insure striking TUI members.

This has forced some voluntary secondary schools to close for health and safety reasons, even in cases where only a relatively small number of teachers are TUI members.

At the foot of the strike, many schools have postponed sham exams for Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students the following week, and some ratings for students completing the Leaving Cert Applied have also been adjusted.

conversations

Discussions with TUI and the supervisory authority about the planned strike last Friday without a breakthrough.

However, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the 19,000 teachers involved in the strike on Tuesday in schools, technical institutes and training centers will be fined.

In a statement released on Friday, the regulator, which is made up of civil servants and unions and chaired by the Workplace Relations Commission, said it regretted that the proposed strike would continue.

“The regulator will meet in the near future to discuss the issues raised by the parties in connection with this matter,” it said.

The government is empowered under the Financial Emergency Act to impose financial sanctions on union members who are believed to have “rejected” the civil service agreement.

However, a spokeswoman for the Minister for Public Spending, Paschal Donohoe, said it was “not constructive” to talk about financial sanctions for teachers involved in the planned strike.

