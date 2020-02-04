advertisement

19,000 TUI members across the country went on strike on Tuesday.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has vowed to continue its campaign against what it calls “continuing injustice of wage discrimination” until the union is convinced that it has been eliminated.

No days before the Saturday general election, 19,000 TUI members from schools, colleges, continuing education and adult education centers and institutes for technology / technological university of Dublin went on strike on Tuesday to protest a two-tier compensation system in 2011.

Vocational school Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim # EqualPayForEqualWork #tuistrike pic.twitter.com/92CCdfS3RH

– Irish teachers union. (@TUIunion) February 4, 2020

At the second level, a teacher who is employed after February 1, 2012 earns 14% less when appointed and 10% less than teachers hired before that date in the first 10 years of employment. This corresponds to a total of around EUR 50,000.

Over 400 schools and education centers were closed on Tuesday as a result of the strike, and the union took the opportunity to send the message to all political parties and election candidates that there would be no “honeymoon period” for a new government, and that it is expected to do so, that immediate action be taken.

“19,000 striking TUI members send a clear message today to all politicians who are members of parties who want to be part of the next government. Our campaign will continue until the discriminatory two-tier compensation system, which was introduced unilaterally in 2011, is finally abolished, ”said TUI President Seamus Lahart.

“What is a total injustice under a government will continue to be a total injustice under a new government and we expect immediate action to be taken to remedy it. There will be no honeymoon. “

The strike stems from a vote last autumn in which 92% of TUI members voted for industrial action. In November, the union signaled its members’ intention to strike in February.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) held a solidarity protest outside the Department of Education in Dublin on Tuesday.

ASTI members are scheduled to vote on a strike on the same topic, the results of which will be announced on March 20.

Ann Piggott, Vice President of ASTI, spoke at today’s solidarity protest about the impact of wage inequality on teachers in Ireland. # Equalpayforequalwork pic.twitter.com/WByTJ6VMBI

– ASTI (@astiunion), February 4, 2020

Main picture via Twitter / Teachers’ Union Ire.

