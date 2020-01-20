advertisement

Last year, Dundee teachers were the victims of more attacks than anywhere else in Scotland.

Teachers across the country have faced nearly 30,000 attacks in the past three years.

The Sunday Mail reports that the Dundee City Council area experienced the highest number of incidents last year with 1,094.

advertisement

Nationally, assaults have increased in recent years, with 11,628 in Scotland last year, compared to 9,312 in 2017/18.

In 2016/17, there were 8,500 attacks.

Stewart Hunter, host for Dundee City Council, said they encourage teachers to report any incident, however mundane it may seem.

He said, “One attack is one too many, so this type of number is worrisome.

“Our main concern is how we can support our staff.

“This is something we take very seriously.”

Beatrice Wishart, spokesman for Scottish Democrat Liberal Education, called on the government to take tougher measures to protect staff.

She said, “Teachers and students are abandoned. No one should be forced to go to work with the reasonable expectation of being assaulted.

“Teachers have been attacked almost 30,000 times since 2016/17. These figures are extremely worrying and many represent vulnerable students who are not getting the support they need.

“Teachers work day after day to make sure children have every chance to reach their potential and progress in life, but this has been made more difficult by the loss of precious specialized support staff from each working school. in close collaboration with the students, some with complex needs.

“We can never guarantee every child the best possible start in life if we don’t make sure schools are places where students and staff feel comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”

“The Scottish government must explain how it will support local authorities and schools in the fight against this problem and reverse the unacceptable

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “No teacher should be verbally abused in schools.

“We want all students to respect their peers and their staff and support a number of programs to promote positive relationships and combat indiscipline, abuse and violence.

“This includes good behavior management, approaches and restoration programs to help develop social, emotional and behavioral skills.”

advertisement