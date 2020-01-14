advertisement

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO) – Although North Central High School was almost destroyed by a confirmed tornado last weekend, students are expected to return to school on Wednesday. You will only be in a new place. The teachers spent Monday and Tuesday on the old ATEC (Applied Technology Education Campus) to prepare.

“Our old professional location has three buildings directly on a campus with classrooms. 37 classrooms. So we have more than enough space in the classroom, “said Shane Robbins, superintendent of the Kershaw Co. school district.” What we want to do is make our community as uncomfortable as possible while giving them the opportunity to go to school go.”

advertisement

Nobody was injured in the damage caused by the EF2 tornado.

Almost 500 students will return on Wednesday and start the new semester at a new address.

“The first thing I thought was,” Oh my god, what are we going to do now? “I just thought back on all the memories we had,” said Valarie Johnson, theater teacher at NCHS.

Most classrooms were damaged by the tornado.

“I saw the first pictures and it was just heartbreaking. This is the 14th year for me in North Central. It’s the only place I’ve ever taught. I love being there and you spend as much time there as at home, ”said Suzanna Hall, chair of the science department at NCHS. “It is huge in order to be able to hold our faculty community, our student community together. Especially when you are confronted with something that is important to everyone, it is simply unbelievable that everyone stays here in this room and they are there Can have. “

“I immediately thought about my students and how they would feel because we, like my class starting this semester, have been in this room for four years,” said Johnson.

Like the students, the teachers have to adapt to the new environment.

“At the moment it’s about our children and about getting them to love them and let them know we’re here. And only be able to give them the quality of education that we give them in brokered another building, ”said Johnson.

As much as they can; The teachers are prepared for the first day of school.

“We want to offer them a normal environment as much as possible because their hearts are broken,” said Hall.

“North Central High School is not a building, it’s the people,” said Johnson.

Teachers are expected to spend part of the first day talking to students about the Tornado and North Central High.

The Kershaw Co. school district released a list of teachers’ immediate needs when they started school in the new building.

advertisement