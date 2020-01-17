advertisement

Kelly Holstine said she did this to help marginalized people.

By Ella Torres

At a ceremony in honor of the “Teacher of the Year” 2019, one stood out.

Minnesota award winner Kelly Holstine kneeled down a photo of her kneeling during the national anthem of the NCAA championship soccer game on Monday, when the ceremony was held “to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people”.

“Like many others, I respectfully knelt down during Nat’l Anthem because” no one is free until we are all free, “” she wrote, referring to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick from San Francisco 49 and quoting a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

Awarded National Teacher of the Year at the NCAA Champ FB Game. A given platform to work for marginalized and oppressed people. Like many others, I respectfully knelt down at Nat’l Anthem because “Nobody is free until we are all free” (MLK). #imwithkap #blacklivesmatter #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/DimP3pBtBn

– Kelly D. Holstine (she / she) (@kellydholstine) January 14, 2020

Kaepernick protested police brutality against black Americans by kneeling in 2016.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were also present at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday evening.

Holstine, an English and language teacher at the Tokata Learning Center in Shakopee, has previously spoken about her activism.

In October 2019, she led a TED lecture entitled “Educators Must Be More Than Allies”.

In her speech, she advocated that teachers be ready to leave their comfort zones and stand up for all people who are marginalized or oppressed.

“Allies are wonderful and we need them, but it is not enough for educators to be allies,” she said. “We also need them to be lawyers.”

In April 2019, she was also one of two “Teachers of the Year” who skipped the ceremony at the White House, according to The Hill.

“The words, practices, and policies of this government have caused a lot of hatred to the LGBTQ community, so I wasn’t comfortable in this environment,” Holstine told The Hill.

The Chief State School Officers Council, which supports the Teacher of the Year program, said in a statement to ABC News that Holstine’s measures had not been coordinated with the program organizers.

“The council of chief state school officers appreciates the possibility that outstanding teachers will be recognized on the national stage,” the statement said. “The decision of a single country teacher of the year was not coordinated by the National Teacher of the Year program or the CCSSO.”

Holstine did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

According to CCSSO, she is the first public LGBTQ teacher to receive this award.

