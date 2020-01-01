advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said tight end Zach Ertz has not been cleared for contact, but could get some reps during Wednesday’s practice.

Ertz lost last Sunday’s NFC East win over the New York Giants after suffering a broken rib and sore kidneys in Week 16’s win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 29-year-old Ertz led the Eagles to receptions (88), receiving yards (916) and touchdown catches (six) this season and was named to his third straight Pro Bowl.

advertisement

If Ertz can’t play in Sunday’s wild card game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia will rely on the continued production of tight end sophomore Dallas Goedert.

Goedert, who turns 25 on Friday, caught 13 passes for 156 yards and a hurdle in the past two games to finish the season with 58 receptions, 607 yards and five scores.

Pederson said the Eagles are also taking a wait-and-see approach with All-Pro right-hander Lane Johnson, who has not played since Week 14 because of a left upper leg pressure.

Rookie running back Miles Sanders and Jalen Mills in cornerback are both day-to-day with ankle injuries.

– Starting the media level

advertisement