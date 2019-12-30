advertisement

A TD who spent a night in the St. James’s Hospital emergency room was shocked by the “intolerable” abuse and aggression of the Dublin facility staff.

Roscommon-Galway TD Eugene Murphy said that some who visited the A&E department were verbally and physically aggressive, “on people’s faces to urge them.” The shouting and roaring was unbearable. “

The Fianna Fáil TD was treated overnight at St. James for a minor health problem. “I’m happy to say that hopefully this is now fixed. I was there from early evening until about 6 a.m. the next day when I was released. “

But he was “shocked to see what the staff – doctors, nurses, porters and security staff – have to endure”.

“Many of them seem to be alcohol-related and it is a terrible environment for patients, but it is extremely difficult for staff and this should not be the case in our public hospitals.”

He witnessed incidents a few years ago when a family member was in hospital in Galway. And he knew there was a bit of “aggressive going on” at the weekend.

But he was stunned by what was going on at St. James.

He wondered “how many politicians recognize what’s going on in some of our hospitals”.

He said he had little understanding of how bad it was until he saw what hospital workers have to go through – “basically people who abuse staff and need to be removed at night”.

In one case, “a man was so aggressive that I saw six employees removing him through the emergency door right next to us.”

“This guy fought against it with all his might and his foot hit the cars on which people were lying and moving them.”

He said the young man who was discharged “apparently complained about the hospital and a relative who had been there some time earlier,” and added, “I have aggressive conversations in the public areas” near the treated Heard patient.

Crowded, revised

He praised the staff and said that “despite the pressure they were subjected to, they were quite reluctant to definitely remove people.”

“And I think it’s a very sad reflection on society.”

Tony Fitzpatrick, head of the Irish Nursing and Midwives Organization (INMO) for Industrial Relations, said: “Nobody should be abused or threatened at work. But for many of our members and other frontline health professionals, this has unfortunately become an expected part of the job. “

As of June this year, the HSE had 279 attacks, of which 249, almost 90 percent, were against nurses.

Mr. Fitzpatrick, a former nurse, said in such cases: “We fully expect employers to have a zero tolerance policy and to criminalize offenders to protect workers.”

He added that “our members report that overcrowding and understaffing only make this problem worse.”

“Frustrating waiting times, crowded stations and overloaded staff can lead to an environment with pressure cookers. Ultimately, properly equipped healthcare would also be a quieter and safer place to work and be looked after. “

