The Traverse City area public school board made the first move Monday night in search of a new principal.

The board decided to find a research firm to help them find the replacement for Acting Superintendent Jim Pavelka.

They chose Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates.

The board said they have heard good things about this consulting firm and hope they will help find the right candidate for the district.

The council did not call on a research firm the last time it hired a superintendent.

One of the main priorities they were looking for was a group that would integrate the community.

“I heard loud and clear that the community wanted to hear from them. They want to be heard. They must be heard because their voices are so important, ”said Erica Moon Mohr, member of the TCAPS board of directors, who was also part of the research working group for the board.

The goal of the board is to have a new superintendent by July 1.

