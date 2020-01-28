advertisement

The Trump administration has proposed new rules that would reverse some of the school meal directives. This means that you can see some changes in your child’s lunch options at school.

The USDA says the proposed rule would increase the flexibility of local school districts to serve the food they want to eat, by:

Allow local schools to offer more varieties of vegetables;

Make it easier for schools to offer à la carte take-out meals, thereby reducing food waste;

Provide schools with options to customize meal styles to better serve children of different classes or small schools that eat together

Support a more personalized school breakfast environment by allowing schools to adjust fruit portions and simplifying the supply of meats / meat substitutes, ultimately encouraging breakfast options outside the cafeteria to that students can start their day with a healthy breakfast; and

Switch to a less time consuming and time-consuming performance-based administrative review process, which would increase collaboration with operators to improve program integrity.

However, some people fear that with this additional flexibility, local school districts could reduce the amount of healthy food options.

advertisement

Public schools in the Traverse City area report that, despite the proposed rule, they do not plan to change the amount of healthy food options they offer their students.

TCAPS offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to its students in their salad bar.

“Sometimes they eat everything and sometimes not, but the idea is that they see these choices and they have choices,” says Ambur Hammond, head chef at Traverse Heights Elementary School.

The USDA is now proposing a rule that would simplify some of these requirements that schools face.

TCAPS Food Service Director Tom Freitas said, “One of the proposals they make is to change the need for fruits and vegetables, where children wouldn’t necessarily have to take as many fruits or vegetables , which we do not agree with. . “

This is because when children eat better, they do better.

“We have students who can’t eat very healthy foods at home,” says Hammond. “It is very important that we provide them with food here that keeps them healthy, keeping their brains healthy and their bodies healthy.”

However, Freitas says it agrees with part of the rule that schools have surprise health surveillance visits rather than scheduled visits.

“They let us know they are going to come in and do a full review of our operations, they will tell us which building they are going to enter, they will tell us what day they are going to enter and, obviously, when you know all these things, you you can modify your operations to comply with regulations, ”says Freitas.

Fill the stomach with food that will feed their brains.

“When they eat well, they do better in universities, better in extracurricular activities, all of this is part of our action plan to support schools,” says Freitas.

You have until March 23 to submit your thoughts on the proposed decision.

For a complete list of proposed decisions, click here.

advertisement