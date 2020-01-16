advertisement

New shows from a variety of networks have been featured on the surface of the Pasadena scene in the past two weeks. In reality, these were new shows from some selected monopolies.

It’s the least enjoyable time of the year: the Television Critics Association’s biennial press tour. Entertainment journalists gather in a chilled ballroom every year in January and July to listen to TV content producers showcasing their goods in the most boring flea market ever cobbled together.

The press tour is largely a relic of days gone by: an opportunity for journalists across the country to travel to California and learn what was on TV for the next six months. It was an opportunity to gain access to leaders and talents that were otherwise unavailable, and to allow critics to gather material that they would need for stories in the coming months.

Today the purpose of the press tour is darker. With the advent of better telecommunications, interviews are easier to get no matter where you live, and most of the information disseminated by the networks is readily available through a press release. Nevertheless, the press tour remains critical as it offers the opportunity to network and build relationships within the industry and lay the groundwork to create the connections that are critical to staying on TV.

With this in mind, let’s talk a little bit about the current winter 2020 press tour.

Almost everything on the last tour was as expected. The ballroom at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena is sub-arctic, too many questions are poorly prepared, and the networks sniff at the choice of prey and food, whoever is listening.

But there are also subtle differences from previous years, which, once noticed, can no longer be ignored. To be honest, the first tour in 2020 became the Monopoly: The TCA Edition.

When you look at the schedule, it seems harmless at first. The tour started with Fox, followed by ABC and then FX. A few days later was CBS, along with CBS All Access and then Showtime and Pop and Viacom. Finally it became clear that the planned days were not necessarily days for networks, but blocks for monopolies.

However, this was not underlined by the company heads, who liked to give people the illusion that each point of sale was still working for itself, although in the end many of these theoretical competitors parked their cars in the same garage.

This is not a surprise. It is not even a problem. But it is a symbol of things to come as the entertainment mergers continue and transparency decreases.

