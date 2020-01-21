advertisement

The confirmed TCA Winter Press Tour 2020 will be one of the busiest years in television history.

New decade, same peak TV. The television industry shows no signs of slowing down, and 2020 is expected to be the busiest television year in history. The new decade of television was ushered in by the industry’s leading broadcasters and streamers during the Television Critics Association 2020 winter press tour, in which executives, showrunners and a variety of stars and talents presented their upcoming projects to journalists and critics.

As many of these network managers and TV stars emphasized during the press tour, there is a dizzying amount of content on the market, but the 13-day flash of series and platform announcements made the upcoming TV year a bit clearer. IndieWire covered the plethora of TCA announcements to determine the highs and lows of the press tour. We have learned the following:

winner

NBC’s 2021 Golden Globes hosting announcement



NBC began its press tour announcing that Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the 2021 Golden Globes, much to the delight of TCA attendees. The announcement was made a few weeks after Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes 2020. Although his monologue quickly went viral, it was not well received by critics or industry experts. Perhaps more importantly, the excitement / contempt that led to the Gervais show was not enough to reverse the declining audience attendance at the ceremony.

The recent award ceremony history suggests that even Poehler and Fey find it difficult to increase the attendance of the Golden Globes, but both are extremely talented and popular comedians whose previous appearances (from 2013 to 2015) have been well received.

Amazon Prime Video

Overall and first look deals are key for companies that want to play a prominent role in the streaming wars and in the era of top television. Amazon Prime Video made great strides in these areas during its TCA day by announcing an initial contract with Brad Pitts Plan B Entertainment and an overall contract with Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”). Both pacts are important to the streamer, who also announced new contracts with Gael García Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”) and Diego Luna (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”). Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, has found Prime Video to be an extension of the company’s Prime service rather than a direct competitor to Netflix and other major streamers, which makes the success of building its television program all the more impressive.

In terms of current shows, the upcoming Prime Video originals – particularly “Hunters”, Al Pacino’s first TV series – look promising. Prime Video executives also announced casting details for the Lord of the Rings series. Sure, there is no trailer or release date yet, but the variety of names still suggests that production is at least progressing, and the promise of a “Lord of the Rings” story on the small screen should be more than enough to attract customers Moving signing is always available for Prime Video when the series is released.

CBS All Access



CBS All Access has never had the amount of content that could take on Netflix and Hulu directly, but its live TV offerings and well-received original series have helped him secure a place in the industry. Executives Marc DeBevoise and Julie McNamara doubled these strengths during their CBS board meeting and spoke in favor of the streaming service – and the upcoming table of contents is diverse: CBS All Access receives an animated political comedy by Stephen Colbert, a documentary by Richard Linklater, a second season of “The Twilight Zone” with numerous guest stars, and several remakes of old children’s franchises.

DeBevoise and McNamara’s recent announcements and detailed, data-driven arguments for CBS All Access were among the best executive sessions on the press tour, and CBS All Access ended the press tour with an even higher grade with its lengthy “Star Trek: Picard” panel. Patrick Stewart and the rest of the upcoming series asked a variety of questions that led to interesting anecdotes, heartwarming reflections on the variety in entertainment, and lots of little details that die-hard trekkies should inspire.

FX on Hulu

Disney’s announcement “FX on Hulu” was one of the biggest TV surprises of the past year. FX’s TCA Day has helped shed light on the initiative starting in March. FX on Hulu will bring the original library of the basic cable network to Hulu, and FX will also produce shows for the streaming service. The boss among these shows is “Devs”, a stunning science fiction series by Alex Garland (“Annihilation”, “Ex Machina”) that led to one of the most fascinating panels on the press tour.

FX boss John Landgraf emphasized that FX shows would not only show up in Hulu. There will be a dedicated hub for Hulus FX programming, and his arguments for the initiative were pretty convincing. The individual TCA days from FX and Hulu had their respective highlights – hello, “Fargo” – but the most impressive thing is that each platform manages to stand out in its own way and at the same time concentrate its efforts for FX on Hulu.

AMC drama



Drama fans have reason enough to celebrate AMC, which had a one-two win with “Dispatches from Elsewhere” and “Better Call Saul” during its TCA day. The previous, a new anthology series with Jason Seagel (“How I Met Your Mother”) has worked well with TCA participants, and its bizarre trailer suggests that it could become one of the eclectic hits of the year. AMC’s Better Call Saul panel is a well-known and valued series, but the return of the audience drama has nevertheless been recognized. Showrunner Peter Gould confirmed that the series would return for season six and last, and teased some season 5 spoilers that should make fans enthusiastically return to the bleak world of lawyers in New Mexico.

Warrick Page / AMC / Sony Pictures T

loser

The Starz Executive Session

Starz President Jeffrey Hirsch hosted a 20-minute question and answer session in which many questions about the network’s upcoming plans were not answered satisfactorily. He noted that “The Continental”, an upcoming TV spin-off of the “John Wick” films, was unlikely to premiere until after May 2021, and also confirmed the existence of the “Power” spin-offs. In addition, Hirsch declined to answer a question about Orlando Jones’ controversial discharge from “American Gods” that the actor described as racially motivated. When Hirsch was legally forbidden to say much about Jones’ dismissal, it was disappointing that he had refused to comment on the actor’s claim that he was “sending the wrong message to black America” been fired.

HBO Max still confuses people



WarnerMedia allowed 40 minutes for an HBO Max Q&A session with platform managers Kevin Riley, Sarah Aubrey and Michael Quigley, which was greatly appreciated. Unfortunately, the trio has not released much new information about the upcoming streaming service and has not demystified many things that confuse HBO Max. There are still no specific release dates for originals using HBO Max scripts, including those that will be available at launch, or indications that WarnerMedia understands how confusing the service marketing was. HBO Max will coexist alongside HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO, and all HBO offerings will be available through HBO Max, but there are still questions about licensing and availability of certain programs (from the absence of Harry Potter to the curation of the TCM library )) have prevented reporters from giving their readers clear and definitive answers. It’s not a good sign if the most positive news from a 40-minute question and answer is that the rumored “Friends” reunion special is still a “maybe”.

The George W. Bush documentary



PBS released former Bush officials, Andrew Card and Ari Fleischer, to discuss “W”, the network’s upcoming documentary on the presidency of George W. Bush. Although the documentary is said to cover the entire Bush presidency, its TCA trailer did not suggest that it would take a particularly critical look at the 43rd president. There is no justification for an adjusted view of the man who made the Iraq war possible and did not alleviate the 2008 financial crisis, but the documentary’s TCA spot was worsened by the lack of interesting questions for panelists. The duo, especially Fleischer, is a notorious liar and one of the main supporters of the Iraq war. However, he was largely unquestioned by journalists and spent most of his panel recalling Bush’s immediate response to September 11th.

“The morning show”

Apple’s TCA Day provided journalists and critics with a rare opportunity to get official and timely responses to upcoming Apple TV + projects, including “Little America”, which IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers praised as the streamer’s best show. Unfortunately, the panel “The Morning Show” was the exception.

The morning show producers and stars essentially refused to answer questions about upcoming season 2, which meant that most of the conversation focused on the controversial aspects of season 1 – which premiered two months ago. Topics included the previous statements by director and executive producer Mimi Leder, according to which the show’s negative reviews came from critics such as “Apple Haters” and “Crazy”. Leder admitted that her earlier claims were not true before claiming that they were still disproportionate. TCA participants pushed for more issues, which resulted in defensive attitudes for both panelists and journalists, rather than new, exciting details about the series. You can expect more from a panel led by Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon than reprocessing the critical response to a television show.

“The biggest loser”



After a four-year hiatus, USA Network’s reality weight loss competition show is back, but the panel was unable to explain exactly why it returned from the dead. Although the marketing of the restart suggests that the new “Biggest Loser” is more about living a healthy lifestyle than aggressively shedding pounds to make money, the TCA clips and Q&A panel suggest Show that not much has changed. Most of the questions related to the deaf news and lifestyle tips of the past season, which ranged from counterproductive to dangerous.

The show’s panelists did little to alleviate the tensions and were unable to adequately address even the most basic concerns about the show – such as how a show titled “The Biggest Loser” did not offend overweight people. There is little doubt that the TCA crowd is more likely to address such social problems than ordinary television consumers. Panelists should know this, however, and their inability to provide satisfactory answers is not a good sign of the upcoming restart.

