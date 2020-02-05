advertisement

Traverse City Presbyterian Church has invited Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing to talk to people about how they can help.

Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing is working to get people off the street and get them back on their feet.

Laura Jacobson, a member of the church committee, said, “They help people get off the street for a long time to function in their own home.”

Each week, the Traverse City Presbyterian Church hosts a “Wednesday Night Connection,” a program that helps members learn about community issues.

On Wednesday, they focused on roaming with Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing.

“We provide permanent, supervised housing for individuals and families from homelessness,” said Becca Binder, Executive Director of NMSH.

The organization says it wants to help others recognize that people are becoming homeless for a number of reasons, and it is not always a simple solution.

“It’s really hard for people to understand how it happens, right? We often think it’s an easy fix for uh- you know a job, or uh a relationship with a family member, most often you know – how to refrain from substance use could be the solution, “said Binder

They say that talking about it helps get rid of some of these assumptions.

“I think it’s important to share stories and give people the opportunity to show this to them,” said Binder. “This is a population that specifically suffers from serious mental illnesses or behavioral health problems. Our goal is really geared around this and to ensure that it never endangers their accommodation. “

Event organizers hope that people will leave with a new perspective.

Laura Jacobson says, “I hope people will learn other ways to understand what causes homelessness and the barriers that keep people from returning to a safe life and how we can all help with it.”

