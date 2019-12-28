advertisement

The company behind the $ 6.2 billion GasLink Coastline pipeline in British Columbia says an agreement has been made to sell a 65 per cent equity interest in the project.

TC Energy Corp. says in a news release that it has entered into a sale agreement with KKR and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), on behalf of certain AIMCo clients.

advertisement

Planned pipeline line 670 kilometers northeast B.C. at Canada’s LNG export terminal in Kitimat aims to deliver natural gas to the $ 40 billion LNG project in Canada.

TC Energy also says it expects that once the deal is made, the High Coast will provide financing with a union of banks in order to finance up to 80 per cent of the project during construction.

It says both transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to customary regulatory approvals and approvals, including LNG Canada consent.

ALSO READ: Seaside GasLink gets the first distribution of pipe sections

Following the closing of the deal, TC Energy says it will hold a 35 percent limited equity interest in Coast GasLink and will be contracted by the limited partnership for the construction and operation of the pipeline.

“We look forward to establishing a long-term relationship with KKR and AIMCo as we advance this critical energy infrastructure project,” says TC Energy President and CEO Russ Girling in a news release on Thursday.

“We remain fully committed to the project and will continue to build, distribute and operate the pipeline on behalf of the partnership.”

TC Energy – formerly TransCanada Corp. – announced in 2018 that it intended to reduce its interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, and announced last January that it hired RBC to help it sell as much as a 75 percent stake in the project.

Construction of the natural gas pipeline – an essential part of Canada’s multi-billion dollar LNG development in Kitimat – led to protests and arrests, though 14 charges were eventually dropped.

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement