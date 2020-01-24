advertisement

Two Scottish patients tested for the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed free of the virus.

A Scottish government spokesperson said two tests came back negative while three other patients are still awaiting results.

Two of the patients are believed to have been treated and tested at Ninewells Hospital with two others in Glasgow and one in the Lothians.

When questioned, the Scottish government did not confirm the location of those who were deported.

The epidemic began in Hubei province – of which Wuhan is the capital – in late December.

The University of Dundee, which has a partnership with the University of Wuhan, said it closely monitors students who have visited the city recently.

A total of 34 students from Wuhan study architecture at Dundee.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said: “Scotland is well prepared for these types of epidemics – we have a proven track record in dealing with difficult health issues and the UK has been the l one of the first countries in the world to develop a test for the new virus.

“I am kept fully informed of the precautionary measures that are being taken, including timely updates on patients who are currently being tested.”

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer in England, confirmed that the tests on 12 other patients elsewhere in the United Kingdom also gave negative results.

People wear masks on a Hong Kong street

Whitty said checks were underway on other people, but did not disclose how many were involved.

He was speaking following an emergency meeting of the British Cobra government in Downing Street.

He also stressed that the risk to the British public remains low.

So far, the disease has killed at least 26 people, all of them occurring in China, mainly in and around Wuhan.

The city began building a 1,000-bed hospital after local hospitals were inundated with people reporting flu-like symptoms like runny nose, headache, cough and fever.

The hospital, which is scheduled to be completed in just six days, is under construction to avoid a shortage of beds and equipment.

So far, only two of the deaths have occurred outside of Hubei province.

To date, an estimated 830 people have been infected in China, with the number of confirmed cases outside the country currently at 14.

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not yet consider the situation as a global health crisis because it is “too early”.

A second case of travel-related coronavirus was confirmed in the United States yesterday in the city of Chicago.

