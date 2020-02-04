advertisement

Radio support for Taylor Swift’s “The Man” continues to grow.

“The Man” was picked up by another 24 popular contemporary adult channels watched by Mediabase this week and is considered the most added song of the format.

Halsey’s “You Should Be Sad”, which has landed at 19 new stations, takes second place on the scoreboard. Billie Eilish’s “everything I wanted” follows in third place with 15 newcomers.

Meghan Trainer’s new “Nice To Meet Ya” (with Nicki Minaj) secured fourth place with 14 additional players, while Jonas Brothers “What A Man Gotta Do” finished fifth with 12 additional players.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” (6th place, draw), Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” (6th place, draw), Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” (8th place ), JP Saxe & Julia Michaels “If the World Would Go Down” (9.), The Weeknds “Blinding Lights” (9.), Ed Sheerans “South Of The Border” (with Camila Cabello & Cardi B) “(9. , Draw) and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” (9th, draw).

