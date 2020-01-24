advertisement

Taylor Swift had an unforgettable night on Thursday after premiering her expected Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” during the Sundance Film Festival. At the event in Park City, Utah, the star stuck to the winter theme and wore a wool blend by Spanish designer Carmen March.

She combined the wide-legged checked trousers and the matching top in the bustier style with a coat and cocky Manolo Blahnik heels. She rounded off the look with her typical red lip.

Taylor Swift at the film premiere “Miss Americana” with shoes by Carmen March and Manolo Blahnik.

Swift’s first screening was very well received and is said to have caused a standing ovation among Sundance viewers. The singer, whose film officially debuts on Netflix and select theaters on January 31, has made headlines in her documentary, including the sensitive issue of her eating disorder. She told FN sister Variety: “I didn’t know if I would feel good about the body image and what I was going through, how unhealthy it was for me – my relationship with food and that all over the years. She added: “But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: when I was patted on the head, I registered it as good. If I was punished, I rated it as bad. “

See the official trailer for “Miss Americana” below.

