Without a doubt, many people can be associated with the desire to kick people they don’t like so much out of the gym. But few would actually try it.

However, Taylor Swift is clearly not a compromise when it comes to stepping on the treadmill, and apparently prefers a quieter workout.

30-year-old Swift has reportedly removed some people from a West Hollywood gym, including Justin Bieber.

TMZ announced the news and explained that Swift had booked out the Dogpound Gym for a personal training session. But to her obvious annoyance, she wasn’t the only one there.

Although this scenario cannot be immediately understood, it is comparable to the booking of a private training session at PureGym by non-celebrities, which is only suitable for an entire Zumba class.

Everyone was apparently advised to leave the gym sharply, even the Biebs. However, when the security team of the 25-year-old Yummy singer was approached, they were certain.

Bieber’s team reportedly said that he would finish training before driving on the road, even though he had “mostly messed around and danced” at the time, according to TMZ.

I mean, I kind of understand it. I would be pretty upset if I went to the gym after chasing my sports bra and lack of a training sock just to be asked to do one.

But fair and Swift had booked out the entire facility because they had already arranged a private solo appointment with a personal trainer. She wasn’t expecting an audience and that doesn’t necessarily mean she was in trouble.

After Biebs and his security left the building, everyone else was asked to do it quickly. Bieber was reportedly unsure of who had asked him to leave. A source told TMZ that he was “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

While this incident doesn’t appear to be personal in any way, it’s not the only time that Bieber and Swift have been dramatically linked recently.

In November, Swift opened her dispute with Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and tweeted the following statement:

Scott Borchetta told my team that I can only use my music if I do the following: If I agree not to record copy versions of my songs next year (which I can legally do and see) and also told me that I have to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.

The message that is sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you will be punished.

It is not clear why the Dogpound Gym did not make the situation clearer to members before visiting the Cats star. But no doubt it’s fun to tell people that Taylor Swift once kicked you out of a gym …

