‘Cats’ looked weird about advertising and trust us when we say the long version is weirder.

Andrew Lloyd Webber was all the rage when it hit theaters last December. Between its surreal and very dull story and the frightening AF-CGI human-cat hybrids, ‘Cats’ came out on top of the worst films of the year.

And it’s weird too because the film had a high caliber cast including Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Jennifer Hudson. He has also performed with singers like Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift.

Alas, it was a movie car accident and bombed at the box office. You could call it a first-rate cat-astrophe.

However, his stars rushed to defend him. Swift is the last to join them.

The musician starred in the film and co-wrote the original song “Beautiful Ghosts” for him. Regarding the single getting a Golden Globes nomination, she told Variety: “I’m happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a great time working on this weird film. . “

She continued, “I’m not going to retroactively decide that it was not the best experience. I would never have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or seen how it works, and now he’s my buddy. I was able to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints. “

Well, make him happy. We’re sure it was a lot more fun to play in ‘Cats’ than watching it.

