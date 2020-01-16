advertisement

Taylor Swift has confirmed the Netflix release date for her documentary Miss Americana.

Taylor’s documentary will be available online on Netflix UK on Friday January 31.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on her social media pages.

Sharing a poster, above, she said to her subscribers: “Miss Americana 31 January 31 on @netflixfilm”

The film was directed by Emmy Awards director Lana Wilson and produced by Caitrin Rogers and Morgan Neville who have already won an Oscar for their 2013 musical documentary 20 feet by Stardom.

Synopsis Reveals: “A raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a singer-songwriter, but in as a woman harnessing all of her voice power. “

Before its release on Netflix, the film will be officially premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

The film’s release follows Taylor’s release of his all-new album Lover, which dominated the British charts last year.

Describing the record at the time, Taylor said, “This album is truly a celebration of love, in all its complexity, comfort and chaos. It is the first album I have ever owned, and I could not not be more proud. “

