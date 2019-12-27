advertisement

The rapper, who hasn’t released a single album since the 2015 edition of Forbes magazine, hasn’t released an album. Dre stands.

Singer Dre has earned $ 950 million in the past 10 years. Most of its revenue came from a 20 percent stake in Beats headphones that Apple bought in 2014 for $ 3 billion.

Taylor Swift, in second place at $ 825 million. He has toured and toured. The album comes from the collaboration with the album. Taylor Swift is also the highest paid celebrity of the year.

advertisement

Beyonce ranks third with $ 685 million.

Forbes Magazine reports on music consumption statistics from Nielsen, a tour data source from Pollstar. Managers The list of stars in the list is rated by the top earners in interviews. All on the list are live musicians.

If the only musician who had died on the list was Michael Jackson, he would have topped the list with $ 2.37 billion in the past ten years.

List of the highest paid musicians for decades

1. Dr. Dre ($ 950 million)

2. Taylor Swift ($ 825 million)

3. Beyonce ($ 685 million)

4th U2 ($ 675 million)

5.Diddy ($ 605 million)

6. Elton John ($ 565 million)

7. Jay-Z ($ 560 million)

8. Paul McCartney ($ 535 million)

9.Katy Perry ($ 530 million)

10. Lady Gaga ($ 500 million)

advertisement