Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with the Universal Music Publishing Group.

The agreement, which comes into force immediately, is intended to strengthen the partnership between the singer “Lover” – and the star of the latest Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” – and the Universal Music family, a statement said on Thursday. The group will be Swift’s only global partner for recorded music and Republic Records will be their US label partner.

“I am proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG and having the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to lead a major music publisher,” said Swift. “Jody is a proponent of empowering women and one of the most respected and successful industry leaders.”

“Troy Tomlinson (Chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville) has been a great part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters. It is an honor to be able to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: song writing, ”continued the pop icon.

“We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG,” said Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG. “Taylor uses her strength and voice to create a better world, and his honest and brave songwriting continues to inspire countless fans. We look forward to improving Taylor’s voice and songs around the world.”

Swift has been in the headlines lately for arguing publicly with Scooter Braun, the music manager and director of the Big Machine music label who purchased her song catalog.

Swift gave up ownership of her masters when she left Big Machine to do a new deal with Republic Records, before her latest album, Lover, released in 2019. Swift has announced that it will re-record all of its albums to regain control of its catalog.

Kirk Douglas ’10 most memorable films, from “Spartacus” to “The Man from the Snowy River” (Photos)

The actor legend (and Michael Douglas’ father) died on Wednesday at the age of 103. Here’s a look back at his biggest roles in Hollywood.

Master (1949)

Douglas earned his first Oscar nomination for playing dogged boxer Midge Kelly in a black and white drama written by Carl Foreman (“High Noon”). Getty Images

Ace in the Hole (1950)

In one of Billy Wilder’s most cynical dramas, Douglas plays an unscrupulous journalist who takes advantage of a mining disaster – even sabotaging rescue efforts – to prolong the media hype.

Evil and the Beautiful (1951)

He earned his second Oscar nomination with another Cad – this time it is said to be based on a power-obsessed Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

Lust for Life (1956)

Moving away from his cynical film roles, Douglas expressed his sympathy for the portrayal of the tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in Vincente Minnelli’s biography – and the actor received his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Gunfight in the O.K. Corral (1957)

Douglas plays Doc Holliday with Burt Lancaster’s lawyer Wyatt Earp in John Sturges’ classic western about the famous shootout in Tombstone, Arizona.

Ways of Glory (1957)

Douglas, who again plays against Guy in Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war film, is brimming with decency as a French colonel in World War I who fights against an unfair war trial by his men.

Spartacus (1960)

Douglas had a career as a rebellious Roman slave in this historical drama, whose revolt on the screen had a real parallel. The actor also produced the blockbuster film, and his very public attitude by screenwriter Dalton Trumbo helped break Hollywood’s black list of communists.

The Brave Are Lonely (1962)

Douglas counted this Dalton Trumbo Western as his personal favorite and gave a memorable performance as a New Mexico cowboy who was more of a drifter than a guy rooted in the country.

Seven days in May (1964)

In John Frankenheimer’s political thriller, Douglas plays a longtime military officer who is suspected that his nuclear boss, Burt Lancaster, is planning to overthrow the president.

The Snowy River Man (1982)

Douglas plays twin brothers – a one-legged gold prospector and a wealthy rancher – in George Miller’s coming-of-age drama about a ranch hand in 1880s Australia.

