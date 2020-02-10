advertisement

Nick Taylor shot a 70-under 70 on Sunday to claim a four-stroke wired wire victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in California.

Taylor overcame winds of 40km / h and finished at 19 to become the first Canadian to win the event at Spyglass Hill Course Golf.

The win was the second on the PGA Tour for 31-year-old Taylor, who also won the Sanders Farms Championship in 2014 in Mississippi. Taylor then made 146 starts on the PGA Tour before emerging victorious on Sunday.

“That was amazing,” Taylor said, to the Golf Channel. “Day up and down. You know, I believed I could do this because I’ve done it before, but to do it that way, playing with Phil (Mickelson), obviously gives me a lot of confidence moving forward. “

Taylor, who entered Sunday with a one-run lead over defending champion Phil Mickelson, took advantage of an eagle and five birdies to compensate for three crows and a double in his final round.

Kevin Streelman had four birdies in the back of the ninth to register a 4-under-68 on Sunday and finish second in 15-under for the tournament, a hit ahead of Mickelson.

Mickelson, who was bidding for his sixth record-setting title here, recorded a double-double in the eighth hole and a sharp in the ninth as Taylor drove forward in the five-hit lead.

Australia Day Jason (75) finished in fourth place with 11-year-old. Maverick McNealy (68), Daniel Berger (69), Australian Matt Jones (72) and South Africa Charl Schwartzel (72) all finished in a draw for fifth place in the 9-under.

Jordan Spieth finished a shot back at 8-under after making a 67 on Sunday, marking the lowest round of the day.

Dustin Johnson, who shot a 78 on Sunday, finished tied for 32nd.

