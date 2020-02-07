advertisement

Nick Taylor shot a 63-year-old 63 at Monterey Peninsula Golf Club on Thursday to build a two-shot lead after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Players will rotate between the three courses during the first three days of the event, with par-71 Monterey considered to be slightly lighter than par-72 Pebble Beach and par-72 Spyglass Hill generally the toughest of the trio.

Taylor started his tour with an eagle in the par-5 10th hole, his first hole of the day. The 31-year-old Canadian, who is claiming his first PGA Tour win since single in 2014, added six birdies to a no-cheats card.

He leads with two hits over Patrick Cantlay (SH) and Chase Seiffert (PB), who are both with 6 under. The eighth-ranked Cantlay reached his 66th by offsetting three bogies with nine birdies. He hit only 12 greens in regulation, but needed only 24 putts.

“I played well,” Cantlay told Golf Club. “I feel comfortable and confident with the game, and I enjoy it here.”

Another swing attack is an eight-player group that includes Harold Varner III and Lanto Griffin, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory during the Swing Swing.

Varner has dropped to No. 138 in the official golf rankings in the world while missing the cut in all three of his events to start the year 2020, but he caught all three of his first six holes Thursday en route to a 5- under 67 at Pebble Beach.

“Obviously he played well and obviously was fun,” Varner told Golf Channel. “It’s a lot of fun, I just want to play well.

“We got off to a rough start this year. I was close to making some cuts but I still haven’t cracked the egg. But we’re working on it.”

Defending champion Phil Mickelson made a noise in the final three holes at Spyglass Hill to score a 4-under 68 and keep himself on the hunt. He is currently tied for 12th with the likes of Australia’s Jason Day.

Two-time winner Dustin Johnson, the No. 5-ranked fielder in the field, shot a 3-under 69 at Spyglass. He was playing with Jordan Spieth, the 2017 champion who entered the week ranked No. 55 after reaching No. 3-ranked Pebble Beach just two years ago. He made cardboard of a 70 that included a typical four birds in opposition to a pair of thorns.

“I hit some bad guys and then I just didn’t hit them,” he told Golf Channel. “Of course it’s still on tour, looking to take advantage of it (Monterey) tomorrow.”

NOTES: Kevin Streelman and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald lead the pro-am side of the tournament after posting an 11-under-61 on Spyglass Hill. The duo won the event in 2018.… Spieth has finished just outside the top 25 once in the previous seven starts in this event. … Mickelson is tied with Mark O’Meara for the most wins in tournament history with five. … The pro-am field includes athletes from other sports, including Eli and Peyton Manning, Wayne Gretzky, Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo.

