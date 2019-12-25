advertisement

August 9, 2012: Women’s Olympic lightweight final

In the summer of 2012, Katie Taylor seemed to find her rightful place. At last, it was exactly that. It was an Olympic competition she had designed for women, a sport she had been playing for almost a decade, and with a story and a score she wrote, the whole boxing world was aware that Taylor was trying to write their own story.

It was Taylor the authorities had invited to the 2007 Men’s World Championships in Chicago to box in an exhibition game so the Olympic world could judge the level of the best in their sport. While 2008 and Beijing were a big disappointment when boxing was not included in the Olympic program, 2012 should be their defining year.

In this sense, the London Olympics and Taylor’s three gold medal battles at the EXcel Arena in the city’s regenerated Docklands were the final chapters in this story. And when she defeated the Russian south paw Sofya Ochigava, the victory took her out of the narrow confines of her sport and into the hearts and minds of those who had never seen a boxing event before. A largely cynical world had bought old-fashioned ideas of faith, modesty, grace and sportiness.

The Olympic gold medal had been preceded by four world titles and five European gold medals, and Taylor had swept unbeaten to the English capital since her first European victory as a teenager in Tonsberg, Norway in 2005.

But none of these victories resonated with an Olympiad in London. It was her Oscar after a series of awards in distant places like Jeju, Barbados, Qinhuangdao, Warsaw, New Delhi and Ningbo that she disappeared into, made her work largely invisible and then returned loaded with gold medals.

But London was visual and lived in Irish living rooms. First there was the British Natasha Jonas in a violent, loud, percussive fight. There was a more comfortable victory against Mavzuna Chorieva from Tajikistan before the cat and mouse counterattack by Ochigava brought the first Olympic boxing event to a tactical climax.

Most people had no idea who won the fight when Taylor tried to fend off her opponent with the cunning Ochigava patiently circling the ring. When the last bell rang, her hands rose, her knees fell on the screen and a prayer too. It was Taylor’s Hallelujah moment.

