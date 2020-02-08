advertisement

Nick Taylor finished on fire Friday to capture a 6-under 66 round to maintain a two-stroke lead through two rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Taylor, playing on the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links course, caught four of his last five holes after playing seven previous in 1 over. The Canadian sits at 14-under-129 and leads Jason Day of Australia with two hits in 36 holes.

Players are rotating between the three courses over the first three days of the event, with Monterey’s par-71 peninsula considered a bit lighter than Pebble Beach, and par-72 Spyglass Hill generally the toughest of the trio. Taylor fired 63 at Monterey on Thursday to lead the field with two.

Day shot a free-kick round 64 at Pebble Beach on Friday, using three birdies and an eagle in the final seven holes to hold second place alone. He’s a hit ahead of defending champion Phil Mickelson, who had seven birdie and an eagle but ended up with a girlfriend to settle for a 64 in Monterey.

Tied fourth in the 10 under are Chris Baker (64th in BP) and South African Charl Schwartzel (66th in BP) with Dustin Johnson (65th in MP) and Scott Piercy (66th in (PB)) another stroke back . Six players are tied for eight in 8 under.

Mickelson and Johnson, a two-time winner and top-ranked fielder at No.5, are the only players in the top six who have already played Spyglass Hill. Both will play Pebble Beach on Saturday.

Taylor, 31, has been claiming his first PGA Tour win since his only win in 2014. He opened with birdies at No.2 and No. 3, then added another in the sixth. After a boat on the 12th, he rolled the birdies on the 14th, 15th, 17th and 18. He drowned cups off the 15m on both the 14th and 18th to finish with four birdies on four par-5s.

The day was even better in the par-5s, picking up three birdies and an eagle on the 14th, where he threw out 40 yards away on his third goal. The day also stifled 45-meter (No. 5), 51-foot (No. 12), 16-foot (No. 15), and 23-foot (No. 18) monster cannons.

Mickelson started in the back of the ninth at Monterey with consecutive birdies, then added another at 14. He got off a boat at 15 diving an eagle ball with nearly 40 feet at 16. Mickelson ran four birdies straight for start the front nine, leaving it at 8 under 13 holes, before four pars and a trick on the ninth.

