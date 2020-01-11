advertisement

The Tay Highway bridge was forced to close all vehicles for more than an hour after stormy weather conditions hit the area on Saturday morning.

Strong winds meant that the crossing should be closed for safety reasons from Dundee to Fife, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

This happens as Scotland prepares to be beaten by a major downpour on Saturday – with a series of flood warnings in place at Tayside.

At 8:00 am, Tay Rod Bridge staff posted on Twitter: “Bridge closed due to high winds.”

A statement from Traffic Scotland reads: “Due to the current high winds, the Tay Road bridge has been closed to all vehicles.”

It reopened for cars and single-decker buses around 9:30 a.m. The lane is closed and a 30 mph limit is in place.

Similar restrictions were in place starting at 7 a.m. before the total closure.

A yellow Met Office rain warning is in place for parts of Perthshire.

The forecaster warned of “persistent heavy rain” throughout Saturday.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a flood alert for Tayside, as well as eight more serious warnings for parts of Perthshire.

Warnings are in place for the following areas:

Upper tay

Pitlochry in Ballinluig

Would stay at Jubilee Bridge

Innerpeffray at Bridge of Earn

Glen Lyon

Crieff to Innerpeffray

Caress of Lennoch to Lochlane

Ballinluig in Logierait

