The Tay Highway bridge was forced to close all vehicles for more than an hour after stormy weather conditions hit the area on Saturday morning.
Strong winds meant that the crossing should be closed for safety reasons from Dundee to Fife, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
This happens as Scotland prepares to be beaten by a major downpour on Saturday – with a series of flood warnings in place at Tayside.
At 8:00 am, Tay Rod Bridge staff posted on Twitter: “Bridge closed due to high winds.”
A statement from Traffic Scotland reads: “Due to the current high winds, the Tay Road bridge has been closed to all vehicles.”
It reopened for cars and single-decker buses around 9:30 a.m. The lane is closed and a 30 mph limit is in place.
Bridge closed due to strong winds. (08.03 11.01.2020)
– Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) January 11, 2020
Heavy winds – BRIDGE OPEN TO CARS AND BUSES ON ONE TRAY – 30 mph speed restriction in place. CLOSED CENTRAL GATEWAY. (09:33 11/01/2020)
– Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) January 11, 2020
Similar restrictions were in place starting at 7 a.m. before the total closure.
AyTay Road Bridge is CLOSED to ALL vehicles⚠️
Due to the current high winds, the Tay Highway bridge has been closed to all vehicles. @tay_road_bridge @NETrunkRoads
– Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 11, 2020
A yellow Met Office rain warning is in place for parts of Perthshire.
The forecaster warned of “persistent heavy rain” throughout Saturday.
Heavy winds – BRIDGE OPEN TO CARS AND BUSES ON ONE TRAY – 30 mph speed restriction in place. CLOSED CENTRAL GATEWAY. (06:49 01/11/2020)
– Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) January 11, 2020
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a flood alert for Tayside, as well as eight more serious warnings for parts of Perthshire.
Warnings are in place for the following areas:
- Upper tay
- Pitlochry in Ballinluig
- Would stay at Jubilee Bridge
- Innerpeffray at Bridge of Earn
- Glen Lyon
- Crieff to Innerpeffray
- Caress of Lennoch to Lochlane
- Ballinluig in Logierait
More soon.