The taxpayer ombudsman, whose government position is to take care of Canadian taxpayers, has declined to comment on a taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii, which included a workshop by a yoga teacher, according to the Blacklocks Reporter.

Records show that Ombudsman Sherra Profit flew to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a two-day conference with the US Ombudsman Association. In total, Profit spent $ 1,082 for her hotel room, and the total travel cost was $ 2,853 – all on the Canadian taxpayer’s tab.

Canadian Payers Federation Director Aaron Wudrick told The Post Millennial that “attending a conference in Hawaii where there is no clear value to taxpayers is a pretty misuse of taxpayer money.”

“These types of garbage always seem suspicious, but the fact that this was undertaken by the Ombudsman of Taxpayers – who by definition should be caught in the interests of taxpayers – is particularly bad.”

The win was accompanied by four other delegates from the provincial ombudsman in Ontario and British Columbia who went to the conference to run technical workshops. The Ontario delegate, however, failed to spend a single penny belonging to the taxpayer.

Profit, on the other hand, did not run a workshop. As well as this, the organizers could not provide minutes to clarify if she had actually attended a meeting.

During Winning at the conference, she was invited to attend an event that included “a buffet and an indoor scene producing stories of Hawaii and the South Pacific dancing, singing and dancing.”

The payoff, which is paid $ 144,000 a year by the taxpayer, has often been criticized for its failure to protect the taxpayer while having its tricks on the market. Its failure to support taxpayers throughout Revenue Agency misstatement is a striking example.

David Christopherson, Member of Parliament for the Hamilton Center in Ontario, stated that the Ombudsman’s position seems to simply constitute the publication of “very nice and shiny” pages “with lots of great pictures”.

Profit paid a $ 68,948 poll to see how well known the taxpayer ombudsman is to Canadians. Only 20 percent of respondents knew the Profit office.

Post Millennium turned to the Taxpayer Ombudsman for comment, however they did not respond at the time of publication.

