WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Drivers with Burgit’s City Taxi say that New Year’s Eve is their biggest night of the year.

The phone in the South Main Street office in Wilkes-Barre rings all day and they don’t expect it to stop as the day goes on.

“It’s the biggest drinking day in the valley and the valleys that are known to be having fun, so we’ll be there to bring someone home who needs a ride, just give us a call, we’ll come get you” , said manager Kevin McDonald.

Everyone in the night shift at the taxi company works tonight in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, ready for what the night demands.

“We are prepared to have 21 cars on the road to service both cities, and if the weather is bad, we have snow tires on each car and we have credit card machines. No app is needed to get services. Call us and we will come and get you, “McDonald explained.

The DUI coordinator for Luzerne County tells Newswatch 16 that over the past two years he has seen a large increase in taxis, Ubers and Lyfts driving through old DUI checkpoints.

“That really puts a smile on our face because you know what we are preventing a crash, we prevent a fatal outcome and I have to give them a lot of praise that people have taken a step to make sure they come home safely,” said Luzerne County DUI coordinator Chuck Rauschklob.

Law enforcement urges everyone to take your decisions into account while you party.

“If you go out tonight, take your time. Make sure you’re stuck, don’t drink and drive. Call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a taxi service. If necessary, stay at a friend’s house, take a motel room, do what you need to do to make sure you don’t drive in a way that can cause an accident or a fatal outcome, “Rauschklob said.

