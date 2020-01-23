advertisement

Officials at Los Angeles International Airport warned passengers departing Thursday, January 23, to allow additional time to reach the central terminal area.

The demonstration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to Los Angeles World Airports, the city authority that operates the airport, this may affect traffic to and around the airport, but no impact on flight operations was expected.

Demonstrators plan to gather at the airport taxi rank at 6150 96th St., then walk west to Vicksburg Avenue, south to Century Boulevard, and across Sepulveda Boulevard to the central terminal area, the airport officials said.

“As soon as they arrive in the (central terminal area), they plan to walk around the sub / arrival level on the sidewalk,” said a LAWA official. “The group does not plan to enter the terminals.”

The drivers want to have the right to do pickups on the side of the road again.

Traffic officers will be on site to direct traffic in the area, and officials on bicycles will accompany the group through the central terminal area to ensure security and maintain airport operations, the official said.

“Guests are advised to take extra time to head to LAX (Thursday) to use the up / down level during the demonstration and to follow the directions of the bulletin boards and traffic officials,” said the official.

For more information, visit the airport’s Twitter accounts at @FlyLAXAirport and @FlyLAXStats.

