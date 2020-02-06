advertisement

A taxi driver lambasted Tayside Contracts for dumping bricks in one of the busiest rows in Dundee.

Raymond Noble was dismayed when much of the space at Steeple Church was blocked and said that he and his fellow drivers were losing money while he was not in action.

A team from Tayside Contracts is working on nearby traffic lights and has placed cones around a section of the taxi rank as they dump stone and sand.

advertisement

Noble, who has been a taxi driver in the city for 15 years, said that space for about five cars was lost as a result of the work.

The 60-year-old self-employed man said he was losing his wages because he was struggling to secure a place in Nethergate.

He states that there was no consultation before the start of the work.

He became aware of this on Monday.

The work should be completed on Friday.

Noble said, “I’m losing money, it’s that simple.

“I’m just a streetcar and I don’t take a job over the radio, so I’m really hit hard.

“I stayed in the car trying to find a space.

“When I can’t get into Steeple Church, I try to approach the Seagate bus station, but I normally have to wait an hour and a half longer than usual to find a job there.

“It is not the first time that this has happened where work begins without being told. It’s like they don’t care about the taxi drivers, or they just don’t think of us as much when they decide.

“Either way, it’s a bad time of year for business, but it makes the situation worse. I’m angry with that.”

Graeme Stephen, President of the Dundee Taxi Association, said: “As far as I know, we were not informed of anything before the work started.

“If it was emergency work that needed to be done like a gas pipe, we would not normally receive a notification, but I passed this rank earlier and it seems to be only for fires traffic.

“Taxis always seem to suffer when they take up space on the roads for work. They never get any extra up front or anything like that. “

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said, “We are improving the pedestrian crossing in the Nethergate.

“These works should be completed on Friday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

advertisement