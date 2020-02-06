advertisement

A taxi driver was slapped with a heavy fine after being caught illegally driving a horse-drawn carriage.

Muhammad Asif Farid was ordered to pay £ 690 after being found guilty of asking to be rented without a license.

Farid, of Molineux Street, Derby, was spotted by Erewash Borough Council licensing officers while waiting in his vehicle at Ilkeston Market Place taxi rank in March of the year last.

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty but was found guilty by a bench of three magistrates from the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 30.

The court was informed that he had not submitted his renewal request and supporting documents before the expiration of his hackney transport vehicle license on February 24, 2019.

His vehicle had failed the inspection of the council depot and was considered dangerous to drive.

It had to be retested after the work was completed.

The next available date for the new test was March 5, but he was seen in the rank of Ilkeston on March 1 and the license officers told him that he had no license and that he should leave the waiting line.

Councilor Garry Hickton, senior member of the Erewash Borough Environmental Council, said, “The licensing rules are there for a reason and we take any violations seriously.

“We demand the most demanding taxi drivers in the borough and on this occasion, Mr. Farid did not respect them.

“This should serve as a warning that we will always take action.”

Farid, who is now licensed, was fined £ 100 for the offense and ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 30 and to pay the full costs of £ 560 , for a total of £ 690.

