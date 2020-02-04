advertisement

VANCOUVER – A Vancouver Tax Association lawyer says an uneven playing field has been used by an independent board in British Columbia to allow the operation of ride-hailing companies.

David Penner wants B.C. The Supreme Court stayed the approvals granted by the Uber and Lyft Passenger Transportation Board to operate in Metro Vancouver pending a judicial review of those decisions.

He argues in court in Vancouver today that the board failed to properly consider the economic impact of the decision and did not give taxi companies the opportunity for a meaningful response.

Lawyers for Uber and the board have yet to respond in court.

Uber and Lyft executives hit the road nearly two weeks ago, following the long-awaited Jan. 23 approval of their licenses by the board.

Penner argues that there will be significant or irreparable damage caused to taxis if the greeting companies will be allowed to continue to catch passengers before the dates are set for trial, which can take months.

It is against the public interest to allow an unlimited number of road vehicles at unregulated fares when the taxi industry faces limitations on its fleet size, operating areas and board-set fares.

“So the taxi companies, in so far as they are set to compete with Uber and Lyft, are competing on an uneven playing field,” Penner told the court.

“And there is no ability for taxi companies in the process to dispute whether the Uber and Lyft business models are applicable.”

The taxi companies were given two weeks to submit responses to thousands of pages of documents, many of which were reprinted and there were no oral hearings or opportunities for cross-examination, he said.

Uber and Lyft rely on business models that involve operating at significant losses until they “destroy” their competition and there is no guarantee of a healthy passenger transport industry beyond that, Penner argued.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

