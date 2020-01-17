advertisement

South African tax exemption legislation abroad will change dramatically from March 1, 2020, and will affect South Africans worldwide. This also applies to people who have settled permanently in another country.

Tax D-Day is here for South African expats

If you do not meet the new requirements, you can expect high fines and face imprisonment of up to two years.

To help foreigners understand their duties, the local tax consultancy Tax Consulting South Africa organized special workshops on the subject in the United Arab Emirates and in Qatar.

“The excellent participation in these presentations shows that expatriates want to avoid violating the new law,” said Claudia Aires Apicella, head of the financial emigration department at the company.

After the events, there was general consensus that there are still many emigrants who are concerned with the change in legislation and are therefore not taking reasonable measures to ensure that they comply with the rules and follow the proper procedure.

What has changed?

The current income tax law provides that a South African who works for a local or foreign employer and provides services outside of South Africa for more than 183 days in a 12-month period and 60 of those days is abroad abroad will receive remuneration during this time earned income is tax free from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

From March 1, 2020, the exceptional conditions will remain the same. However, only the first R1 million payments are exempted, and income above this threshold is taxed at a tax rate of up to 45% payable to SARS.

What now?

It is imperative that South African expatriates familiarize themselves with the law and its implications and avoid being a fishing lure due to the many dubious investments and aggressive tax regulations.

There are many South Africans planning to withdraw to South Africa, which is positive for the country. However, due to misinformation in the media and incorrect instructions from SARS officials and inexperienced tax professionals, they are not sure how to integrate into the country while remaining compliant.

There are a number of options that can help reduce the tax burden on expatriates while ensuring compliance. These include financial emigration and double taxation treaties between two countries. These are safe and compliant planning options that expats can use to reduce their tax burden.

Financial emigration has been recognized and endorsed by SARS as a process whereby you can terminate your tax residence in South Africa if you intend to stay outside of South Africa permanently or long term. On the other hand, the DTA is used in cases where people who intend to return to South Africa or who are in doubt about their intention to return are simply not sure.

However, it is important to note that these options are specific and need to be applied on a case by case basis.

The trip has shown and confirmed how diverse the tax conditions of the South African expatriates living abroad are and still are in the same boat. However, there is no single solution to the change in legislation.

All in all, there are a handful of South Africans who are more knowledgeable, but there are many who are still looking for advice in these uncertain times that the workshops are supposed to offer. The company intends to travel to other workshops in Central Africa and other MENA countries (Middle East, North Africa). This is due to sold-out events that have already taken place in Mauritius, South Africa and the UK when it came to changing the tax law abroad.

If you have any questions about the SA foreign tax, write us – if you prefer – anonymously to admin@sapeople.com or directly to claudia@taxconsulting.co.za or jonty@taxconsulting.co.za.

