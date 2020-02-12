advertisement

GLENDALE – A tax advisor based in Glendale was arrested on Tuesday for suspected fraud by the US Treasury of more than $ 645,000 in fraudulent tax refunds.

Registered tax advisor Vilen Tavatyan, 31, from Burbank, reportedly ran a program between February 2014 and April 2016 in which he made false income tax returns for new customers and incorporated incorrect business expenses or fictitious or excessive deductions, according to Van Nguyen of the IRS crime department.

Then Tavatyan would electronically submit the fraudulent tax forms to the IRS, which would result in the Treasury paying its customers over $ 645,000 in reimbursements, Nguyen said. Tavatyan’s customers were allegedly audited 128 times because of the program.

Tavatyan was accused by a federal grand jury in 19 cases of participating in and advising on the preparation of false tax returns, each of which resulted in a maximum legal penalty of three years in federal prison and 10 cases of wire fraud, maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison after Nguyen.

“Unscrupulous tax return creators who beseech customers with false promises of large reimbursements not only harass their customers, but also attempt to steal important government funds and are tracked down by the IRS Criminal Investigation,” said the Los Angeles Field Special Agent in charge Ryan L. Korner’s office.

“Mister. Tavatyan’s indictment and arrest show the determination and hard work of our special agents to bring these suspected fraudsters to justice, thereby protecting public confidence.”

Tavatyan was released from custody on Tuesday and ordered by a judge at his trial to not prepare any taxes under his pre-trial release conditions, Nguyen said.

Information about where Tavatyan was arrested was not available.

