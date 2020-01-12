advertisement

Brad Stevens, coach of BOSTON – Celtics, said it felt right to give his team a break after the worst bankruptcy of the season.

Jayson Tatum has certainly regained energy.

The third-year striker scored six 3-point points and a career peak of 41 points when Boston passed the understaffed New Orleans Pelicans between 140-105 on Saturday night.

Tatum’s first career achievement of 40 points helped the Celtics to achieve a seasonally tough 3-game skid.

It feels good. I felt like we played with a certain goal from the start, ”said Tatum. “I felt we were doing our job. I know we haven’t played well lately. It felt good to start the game properly. “

Enes Kanter added 22 points and 19 rebounds and marked seasonal highs in both categories. Gordon Hayward had 19 points and Kemba Walker ended with 17 points and seven assists.

Boston shot 14 out of 29 points from the 3-point line and scored a season high for points.

Frank Jackson scored 22 points for the pelicans. Jaxson Hayes added 20.

“We never got any offensive or defensive traction,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. “They took almost everything we tried from us.”

New Orleans played without Derrick Favors as Jrue Holiday, who had contracted his right thigh, played his fourth game in a row with a bruise on the left elbow. Kenrich Williams missed his third game in a row with back pain and J.J. Redick was sitting with a left thigh tension.

Hayes and E’Twaun Moore started instead of Williams and Favors.

The Celtics took advantage of the absences early. Tatum was active in various places on the floor and contacted eight of his first nine shots. In the first half, he scored 22 points to help the Celtics build up a lead of up to 22 points.

Tatum scored 37 points in the third quarter, but missed two consecutive 3-point attempts. While the action was paused, Stevens called him up for a short conversation.

Tatum said Stevens just told him to relax and that he would be 40.

“I think everyone could say I wanted it,” said Tatum. “Just take a deep breath for a second and then get out.”

A couple of trips and a few fingerprints on the edge above the magic number.

Tatum said that he would be able to spend the night in peace as if he had tried to play each of the last three seasons.

“I never get too high or too low when I play well or not,” he said. “I feel like I still have a long way to go. And the guys I look up to often have nights like this. … I will just try to do it more often, be consistent and keep improving. “

TIP-INS

Pelicans: 74-42 in color were surpassed. … Shot 35 percent (9 out of 26) with five sales in the first quarter.

Celtics: Tatum achieved a double-digit figure for the 28th time in a row, and thus a career high. It was his fifth career game with at least 30 points. … Set a new season high for a quarter with 41 points in the first period. It surpassed the 39 points they scored over Spurs in the first quarter of their November 9 victory. The 72 points in the first half reached a seasonal high.

MEILENSTEINUHR

Kanter is the first Celtics Reserve to record 22 or more points and 19 or more rebounds in a single game since Larry Bird (March 16, 1982).

MAKING PROGRESS

Pelican rookie striker Zion Williamson was on the ground again before the game, this time with teammates in a light 3v3 duel.

Gentry says number 1 continues to progress.

“The problem we had is that we didn’t have a chance to practice,” said Gentry. “He does some development training and things like that. … There will come a time when we will challenge him to play, but we don’t have an exact date. “

NEXT

Pelicans: Complete the road trip with three games in Detroit on Monday.

Celtics: hosts the bulls on Monday.

